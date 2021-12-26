Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the public's gratitude towards the party motivates them to do better under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take decisions that benefit women and public at large.

He was addressing a meeting of party workers in Dehradun ahead of Uttarakhand polls scheduled for next year. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the meeting.

"The public's gratitude motivates us to do better, under the leadership of PM Modi and take decisions that benefit women and the public at large," said Nadda while addressing the workers.

Nadda lauded the Centre's decision to increase the minimum age for marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years, calling it a progressive step for women and children alike.

"For a long while discussions used to take place that the minimum age of marriage for a woman be increased to 21 years from 18 years of age. This step was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a progressive step for the children and a woman's health," he said.

Uttarakhand assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

