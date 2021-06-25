Puducherry, Jun 25 (PTI) Puducherry reported 261 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,16,186, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday.

While the Puducherry region alone accounted for 225 new cases, Karaikal reported 20 while Mahe and Yanam logged eight each, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 8,185 samples.

Five more people-four from Puducherry and one from Karaikal- succumbed to the virus, he said, adding the death toll rose to 1,739.

Three of the deceased had no comorbidities, he said.

As many as 363 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries in the union territory stood at 1,11,477.

There were 2,970 active cases (493 in hospitals and remaining 2477 in home isolation), the Health department Director said.

The Department has so far tested 12.67 lakh samples and found 10.89 lakh of them to be negative.

The Director said that the test positivity rate was 3.19 per cent today.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 per cent and 95.95 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar also said that 37,085 healthcare workers and 22,855 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far while 3,36,957 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidity have been inoculated so far.PTI Cor SS

