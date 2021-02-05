Puducherry, Feb 5 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said here on Friday that the territorial government was ready to support investors from Taiwan for industrial development in the Union Territory.

After holding discussions with the Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), Chennai, Ben Wang, the Chief Minister told reporters that he had informed the foreign official that land for industries was already available in Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry.

Narayanasamy said the visiting Taiwanese team was interested in collaborating with Puducherry for promoting industrial enterprises. The expertise Taiwan has in producing e-vehicles, semi conductors, IC chips, manufacture of computers, mobile phones and also fish processing activities could be of help for promoting industrial activities here, the Chief Minister said. Skilled manpower, serene environment in the Union Territory and the support of the government would facilitate Taiwanese investments, he said. Industries Minister Shah Jahan, who was present during the discussions, said the six-member team headed by Wang had held talks with government officials over promotion of industries. Wang said he had meaningful, fruitful and successful discussions with the Chief Minister, Industries Minister and officials of the Puducherry government. He said he had invited the Chief Minister to visit Taiwan. Wang further said the location of Puducherry gave good scope to his country and there was also abundant labour of high-quality in the Union Territory. Secretary to Labour Department of Puducherry government E Vallavan and Director of Industries Priyadharshini were among those present during the talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)