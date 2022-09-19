Puducherry Sept 19 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,73,939 so far.

A release from the Director of Health G.Sriramulu said 402 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.94 percent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.56 per cent respectively.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 29 out of the 48 new cases while Karaikal reported 19 new cases.

Yanam and Mahe regions did not report any fresh case, said the director.

Active cases were 528 in numbers and they comprised 20 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 508 were in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 38 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,441. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,970 till date. The Health Department has examined 23,97,239 samples so far and of them 20,31,734 samples were negative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)