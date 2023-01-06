Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry registered five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a senior official of Department of Health.

As many as 1,050 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and of them five new cases surfaced, said Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release.

The Union Territory on Thursday reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases.

All the five cases identified today were from Puducherry region. No new fatality was reported from any of the four regions of the Union Territory during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,975, the official said.

The total coronavirus caseload in the Union Territory stands at 1,75,546.

The Director said four patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the total recoveries were 1,73,540.

The Health Department has so far examined 24,47,056 samples and found 20,79,147 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.48 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1,13 per cent and 98.86 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 22,73,448 doses which comprised 9,94,533 first doses, 8,67,903 second doses and 4,11,012 booster doses.

