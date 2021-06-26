Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines regarding COVID-19 induced restrictions and they will be effective from June 28.

A statement issued by the PMC stated that essential shops shall remain open only till 4 pm every day while non-essential shops to remain open till 4 pm between Monday to Friday. Essential services, including hospitals and medicine shops to remain open all time.

It stated that restaurants, food courts can open with 50 per cent seating capacity between Monday to Friday with only parcel and home delivery allowed on Saturday and Sunday.

Social, religious and entertainment events are allowed with 50 people between Monday to Friday, stated PMC.

It further stated that gyms, salons and spas can open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the statement, wine shops have been alowed to open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Malls and theatres/multiplex, religious places shall remain closed, stated PMC.

School, college ane educational institutes to remain closed completely till July 15, it added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government had amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

According to a circular issued by the state government, all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them. The order also pushes for 70 per cent vaccination coverage of the eligible population in the state. (ANI)

