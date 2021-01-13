Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) Pune district received over 1.13 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

The transportation of the vaccine, manufactured at Serum Institute of India (SII) here, began on Tuesday morning.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said all the preparations are completed as inoculation drive will begin on January 16.

The number of inoculation centres in Pune has been brought down to 39 from 55 as planned earlier, an official said.

