Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Secretary of a housing society in Pune for restricting entry of a new tenant and asking him to preoduce a medical certificate for entering the society.

The case was registered for violation of the Collector's order. District collector had earlier passed an order for all housing societies of Pune to not add any additional restrictions or rules for residents other than restrictions of government or district administration.

However, society officials by asking medical certificate and restricting entry of a tenant allegedly violated the district collector's order. (ANI)

