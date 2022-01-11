Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) Pune on Tuesday recorded 6,110 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 21 percent, taking the district's tally to 12,01,439, while the death toll increased by one to touch 19,271, an official said.

A total of 3,459 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,706 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 945 cases in rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The active tally stands at 32,672, of which 1,504 are in hospitals, he added.

