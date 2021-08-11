Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) A group of engineering students of a city-based private university have developed a "driverless autonomous" electric four-wheeler using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the intention of reducing accidents and deaths caused by human errors.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 62-year-Old Man, His Son And Minor Grandson Allegedly Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Chennai; Booked Under POCSO Act.

This vehicle has been developed by the students of mechanical engineering and electronics and telecommunications branches of the MIT World Peace University.

"The car is based on level-III autonomy and uses BLDC motor. A lithium iron phosphate battery has been used to power the vehicle," Yash Keskar, one of the students, said.

Also Read | New ATM Rules: RBI To Charge Penalties on Banks for Non-Availability of Cash in ATMs From October.

Another student, Sudhanshu Manerikar, said that the steering, throttle and brakes of the vehicle are controlled using a number of AI and ML algorithms, involving leader cameras, microprocessors, automated action control systems and various sensors.

This vehicle has the power of three kilowatts and takes four hours to charge. It can cover a distance of 40 kms. Such vehicles have numerous applications in agriculture, mining, transportation, and other fields, he added.

Professor Dr Ganesh Kakandikar said that such electric vehicles can be used to connect metro stations to the adjoining areas, for transportation, at airports, in golf clubs, in universities, etc.

Other students, who were part of the project, were Sourabh Damkale, Shubhanga Kulkarni, and Pratyaksh Pandey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)