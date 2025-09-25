Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 25 (ANI): Acting on input received, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested six operatives involved in cross-border heroin and weapons supply, recovering 4.03 kg heroin and two pistol, dismantling a major narcotics and arms network, as per the Director General Punjab (DGP) Punjab Police.

In a post on social media X, the DGP wrote that the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms, and was receiving heroin and weapons consignments in Khemkaran and Ferozpur sector, which were being pushed by Pakistani smugglers through drones for supply in Amritsar.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1971112387408257494

"In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a major narcotics & arms network. Apprehends six operatives involved in cross-border heroin & weapons supply and recovers 4.03 Kg Heroin & 2 pistols (1 Glock 9mm, 1 Pistol .30 bore)

"Preliminary investigation revealed the arrested accused were in contact with #Pakistan-based handler #Shah through social media platforms. They were receiving heroin & weapons consignments in Khemkaran & Ferozepur sector, being pushed in by #Pak smugglers through drones for supply in #Amritsar area," the post read.

"A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Gate Islamabad Police Station. Further investigation is currently underway to expose the full nexus, including both backward and forward linkages of the network. FIR has been registered at PS Gate Islamabad, #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including backward & forward linkages of the network. Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard Punjab," the post further read.

A day earlier, acting on a backward linkage, the Punjab Police busted a significant hawala network and recovered Rs 2.05 crore, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was led by the Kapurthala Police, which arrested an associate involved in funding operations linked to the Ludhiana-based hawala operator.

DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said, "Acting swiftly on backward linkages, Kapurthala Police busts a major Hawala network, recovering ₹2.05 crore of Hawala money. The police team zeroed in on one Ludhiana-based hawala operator, and arrested one associate who was involved in funding operations through Hawala."

He further highlighted ongoing efforts, saying, "Last week, Kapurthala Police unearthed a large-scale online cyber-fraud scam in #Phagwara. A case was registered at PS Cyber Crime, Kapurthala, resulting in the arrest of 38 accused along with the seizure of 40 laptops, 67 mobile phones and ₹10 lakh of suspected Hawala money linked to the scam."

DGP Yadav added, "Further investigation is underway to expose and neutralise the entire nexus. Punjab Police remains resolute in dismantling organised financial crime networks, curbing cyber fraud and safeguarding citizens' hard-earned money." (ANI)

