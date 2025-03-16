Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday offered prayers at the Durgiana temple in Amritsar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also accompanied them. The three also visited Guru Nagari Sri Amritsar Sahib.

Taking to social media X, Kejriwal in a post wrote that after 10 days of Vipassana meditation, he visited the Sri Darbar Sahib at Amritsar and prayer for the well being, prosperity and progress of the people.

"After 10 days of Vipassana meditation, I reached Amritsar with my family. I bowed my head at Sri Darbar Sahib and prayed at the feet of Guru Maharaj Ji for everyone's well-being, prosperity and progress," the post read.

CM Bhagwant Mann in a post on X wrote that he had the privilege of paying obeisance at Harmandir Sahib with Kejriwal and prayed for the progress of Punjabis and Punjab.

"Today, I had the privilege of paying obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib with the National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at Guru Nagari Sri Amritsar Sahib. I bowed down at the feet of Guru Sahib. I prayed for the progress of Punjab and Punjabis," the post read.

Further, the CM wrote that Kejriwal also prayed to Guru Sahib to continue making decisions in the interest of the people with good intentions and sincerity.

"He also thanked God for completing 3 years of the government of the common people in Punjab and wished before Guru Sahib that we continue to take decisions in the interests of the people with good intentions and honesty," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with his wife and the Punjab CM offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Kejriwal arrived in Amritsar after a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur.

Today marks the completion of 3 years by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab. (ANI)

