Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, claiming that it had "unlawfully ventured into the domain of the state government".

It is the second resolution which was adopted by the Vidhan Sabha against the Centre's three farm laws. The first one was passed last year in October when Amarinder Singh was the chief minister of Punjab.

The resolution was moved by the state Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Naba on the concluding day of the two-day Assembly session.

The resolution was passed in the absence of two BJP legislators.

"This special session of Vidhan Sabha held on November 11, 2021 through a resolution moved by agriculture minister Punjab and adopted by the House, once again rejects the three contentious legislations which were enacted by the Union government without any competence, by unlawfully venturing into the domain of the state,” it said.

Describing the three farm laws as an "attack on the federal structure", Nabha said the Punjab government will not implement these.

According to the resolution, the Vidhan Sabha strongly deprecates and condemns the efforts of the Union government aimed at "systematic dismantling of farmer-friendly regulated mandis and replacing them with trader-friendly unregulated mandis".

"The Punjab Vidhan Sabha feels concerned at the unfair concessions extended to the traders and corporations of allowing purchases from unregulated markets without paying market fee, rural development fee etc. and thus providing unfair advantage to unregulated markets vis-à-vis regulated mandis," it said.

The resolution said this will eventually lead to shifting of trade from the APMC mandis to the private mandis apart from causing fiscal loss to the state Government and adversely affecting rural development.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at three Delhi borders since November last year with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

