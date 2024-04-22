Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone from different locations in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

"On 22nd April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area," the Border Security Force stated.

The recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

"During the search operation, at about 11:45 am, troops successfully recovered one drone in a farming field adjacent to village Wan in Amritsar District. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic," it added.

The statement further stated that reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully foiled the desperate attempts of illicit drone handlers from across the border.

Earlier on Sunday, BSF along with the Punjab Police recovered two drones from different locations in the border area of Amritsar.

"On 21st April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of drones in two different locations of the border area of Amritsar district, joint search operations by BSF troops with Punjab Police were conducted in the suspected areas," Border Security Force stated.

"The search operations resulted in retrieval of 02 drones, one each at about 12:15 pm and 02:00 pm. These recoveries took place in farming fields adjacent to village Hardo Rattan and village Daoke respectively, both in Amritsar District," it added. (ANI)

