Recovery of three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Amritsar district. (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): BSF troops conducted an extensive search operation on Friday, leading to the recovery of three packets of suspected heroin from a farming field in the border area of Amritsar district.

BSF Punjab Frontier said in a press release, "BSF troops recovered three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.678 kgs) at about 04:30 am from a farming field near village Awanbasu of district Amritsar. Two packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, while the third one was wrapped with transparent plastic. Improvised copper wire loop was found attached to each packet."

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Today: Rain, Hailstorm Change Weather in Jaipur, Churu and Sri Ganganagar.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered over 500 grams of heroin from the Tarn Taran border area, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint search operation following specific intelligence about the presence of a suspected packet in the border district.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 14: Albert Einstein, Simone Biles, Aamir Khan and Dan Crenshaw - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 14.

"On March 13, 2025, based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF said.

The search was finished with the officials finding 1 packet of suspected heroin, weighing 549 grams. The police suspect that the drugs reached the area with the help of a drone drop due to the wire attached to it.

"The search culminated at about 07:20 pm, leading to the recovery of 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 549 Grams) from border area in village Wan of district Tarn Taran. A copper wire loop attached to this packet implies it as a case of drone dropping," the statement read.

The operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet another attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs in Punjab, the BSF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)