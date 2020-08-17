Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave go-ahead for Vidhan Sabha to convene on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session on Monday.

The decision was taken for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh present at a virtual conference meeting of the cabinet reviewing the COVID situation said he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of the pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Punjab has 10,963 active cases, 19,431 recoveries and 812 fatalities as of August 17. (ANI)

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)