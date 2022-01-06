Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): In a bid to ensure effective formulation and implementation of Scheduled Castes Sub Plan, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the outline of the proposed Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilization of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Ordinance, 2022.

A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan, said a press release by Chief Minister's Office, Punjab.

The new law will be instrumental in ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and there will also be a provision of incentives for commendable performance. Moreover, the departments implementing the SCSP will become liable to implement SCSP in true spirit to the benefit of all stakeholders i.e. the entire SC population of the State, as per the statement.

The Cabinet also authorized the Chief Minister to approve the draft ordinance as prepare and vetted by Legal Remembrancer (LR) without having to place it again before the Council of Ministers, according to the statement.

Notably, the percentage of Scheduled Caste Population in the State is 31.94 per cent, which is the highest in the country. The state Government is committed for the Socio-Economic and Educational Development of the Scheduled Castes in the State. For the Development of Scheduled Castes, various schemes under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) are being implemented by the different departments.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, to ensure effective implementation of these schemes, the State Government has decided to enact a law on the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan. In this regard, an Ordinance would be presented to the Punjab Governor for approval.

Under the Act, funds at least equal to the percentage of SC population will be allocated for the welfare and development of Scheduled Castes. The usefulness of the Act will be the systematic and exhaustive procedure in all aspects with respect to the formulation and implementation of SCSP in the State.

The Cabinet approved the release and disbursement of Rs.3000 per live registered construction worker registered with the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (BOCW) as an interim financial relief.

With a view to provide employment avenues to the unemployed youth of the State besides ensuring robust health of the students of Government schools, Cabinet approved creation of 2000 posts of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) by the Directorate of Recruitment of the Department of School Education in the pay matrix of Rs. 29200 per month. (ANI)

