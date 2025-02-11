New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh on Tuesday morning arrived at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi to attend a meeting called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said that such a meeting was being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare strategies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is our national convenor and such meetings are held at regular intervals. The meeting is being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare further strategies," Kang said speaking to ANI.

Kang asserted that the Punjab government was running well under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. "The Punjab government is running well under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. Punjab has no space for the Bharatiya Janata Party who keep on humiliating Punjabis and spread hate..." he said.

Punjab MLA Rupinder Singh said that the meeting was a routine meeting and was organized every two to three months.

"This is a regular meeting. It has been happening previously too. Such meetings happen every two to three months. There is no agenda as such..." Singh said.

Punjab MLA and Minister Baljit Kaur exuded confidence that the party would not break despite the disappointing results in the Delhi elections.

"Why will the party break? We did our best in the Delhi elections, it is a different thing that BJP used their own ways to win the elections. We will overcome our shortcomings and do better. We will discuss on how to take the party forward..." Kaur said.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

