Chandigarh, May 24: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. The CMO said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.

"For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister," claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement. Earlier, in the year 2015, Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case, added the Punjab CMO. Punjab Minister Vijay Singla Arrested over Corruption Charges.

"People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation," said Mann

He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue". "Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said.

