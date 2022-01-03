Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday apprised Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi of the current COVID situation and the preparedness against the pandemic in the state.

As per an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Sonia Gandhi spoke to Channi over the phone and asked him to further intensify efforts for keeping the spread of the pandemic under control.

Sharing her concern over the recent surge in the COVID cases throughout the country, Congress interim president directed Punjab Chief Minister to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the COVID pandemic especially in the wake of the new variant of Omicron.

Pointing out further, she said there should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously.

Apprising Sonia Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that he was constantly monitoring the current situation with the Health, Medical Education and Research and other line departments to put in place all the requisite health and medical infrastructure in place to effectively tackle any emergency in case the situation so warrants.

He apprised Sonia Gandhi the testing has already been intensified coupled with ramping up the available primary and secondary medical services to provide the best possible treatment to patients infected with COVID. CM Channi further said that the overall situation in the state was under control and people were being sensitized to take all precautionary measures as per health protocols to check the further spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said that all-out efforts are being made to arrange sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators and oxygen in case of any emergent situation. Assuring Sonia Gandhi, CM Channi said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on daily basis and brief him accordingly to keep a close tab over the pandemic scenario. (ANI)

