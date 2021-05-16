Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination drives across the country, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to explore the possibility of procurement of the newly received vaccine - Sputnik V for the immunisation of 18-44 age group.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister addressed a virtual COVID meeting and said that the one lakh doses received initially for the 18-44 category had almost been completely utilised.

He asked Mahajan to look into Sputnik V as an alternative vaccine for 18-44 age group, in which currently the state government is inoculating families of healthcare workers, co-morbid persons, and construction labour.

In the next stage, other categories, especially teachers, should be vaccinated to enable reopening of the schools at the earliest, he added.

Referring to the continued shortage of Tocilizumab, the Chief Minister informed that he had spoken to the Union Health Minister Amit Shah and hoped for the supply of some quantity tomorrow.

He asked the Health Secretary to follow up on the issue with the central government. "All efforts should be made to continue to ensure that all other medicines, as well as COVID Fateh kits, are easily available for COVID patients in the state," he stressed.

The release further stated that the State Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the Chief Minister that there was no shortage of 'Fateh Kits' as the department currently has a stock of 24,000 with another 15,000 to be ready by Monday. Certain districts were probably delaying picking up the kits, he added. (ANI)

