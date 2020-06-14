India News | Punjab CM Introduces Daily Points System

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday introduced a daily points system under Mission Fateh where-in all Punjabis can download COVA app and register daily precautions being followed against COVID-19, said Office of chief minister.

Regular users will be recognised by the State Government as Mission Fateh Warriors.

The chief minister said that Punjab has increased daily testing capacity to 11,000 and further steps are being taken for increasing it to 20,000 in the next 15 days.

Testing is the most vital tool in fighting COVID-19, the Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab informed. (ANI)

