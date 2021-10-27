Rupnagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a sports stadium at Roadmajra village in Rupnagar district in the presence of noted environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The sports stadium in the village under Sri Chamkaur Sahib under Punjab's assembly segment will be built in the memory of people who lost their lives during the farmer agitation, he said on the occasion.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

An official statement said Chief Minister Channi also gave a grant of Rs one crore for building the stadium in the memory of farmers.

He also inaugurated a water tank built for Rs 45.81 lakh to supply potable water to residents of Rodmajra and Chaklan villages.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Channi said that this sports stadium will be a tribute to the farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the three central farm laws.

He also said as per a decision taken during an all-party meeting, the Punjab Government would convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 8 to reject the three black farmer laws imposed by the Union Government.

The meeting had been boycotted by the BJP.

Channi further said to keep the people of the state healthy, parks will be made in all the cities and sports stadiums were being set up in the cities and villages.

He said gym equipment and sports kits were also being distributed to sports clubs to motivate youths towards sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)