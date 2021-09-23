Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday left for Delhi, where he is likely to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet with the party's central leadership, sources said.

Channi flew from the Amritsar airport.

His visit to Delhi assumes significance as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to the national capital from Shimla on Wednesday.

Former state party chief Sunil Jakhar had also accompanied Rahul and Priyanka on a flight to Delhi.

Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday had gone to the national capital to discuss the expansion of the new Cabinet with the party leadership.

The team had met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and general secretary Harish Rawat.

The cabinet is likely to see some fresh faces, said the sources.

Names of Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Surjit Dhiman, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Kuljit Singh Nagra are doing the rounds.

Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu, is at present the Punjab Congress general secretary and Gilzian is a working president of the party's state unit.

There is a speculation that Amarinder Singh's staunch loyalists--Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who was the sports minister and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was the social justice empowerment minister--may be dropped.

