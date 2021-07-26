Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday laid a wreath and saluted the fallen soldiers on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial, Chandigarh.

Saluting the heroes of the Kargil war, the Punjab CM said in a tweet, "It was on this day in 1999 that India won the 60-day long Kargil War. Let's all take a minute to remember the sacrifices of the brave hearts of our Armed Forces who fought one of the most difficult battles in recent times. I salute you & your families. Jai Hind! #VijayDiwas."

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

