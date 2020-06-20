Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Punjab unit of the Congress has finalised the members of its new executive body which will now be sent to the party high command for approval, its state chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday.

Jakhar, along with AICC's Punjab incharge Asha Kumari, also met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to discuss the new structure of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

"The list of district Congress committees and executive body of PPCC is almost finalised and it will be sent to the party high command for approval," Jakhar said.

He said the approval of the high command is expected to come within the next 10 days.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had in January dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees in the state.

However, the state unit president remained unchanged.

