Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): People on Tuesday offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The visual showed people of all age groups and genders visiting the Golden Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended his wishes to the people, praying that this holy festival brings health and happiness to all of their lives.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mann said, "Greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival bring health and happiness in all of your lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and prayed that the festival brought new energy and enthusiasm to people's lives.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life."

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

In Prayagraj, the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began on Tuesday as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. 13.8 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam here till 10.30 am on Tuesday during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025, according to the officials. (ANI)

