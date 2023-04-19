Ludhiana, Apr 19 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has registered a disproportionate assets case against a former deputy director of the food and civil supplies department and his wife.

The action followed an investigation on an FIR registered in August 2022 in connection with an alleged tender allotment scam worth crores of rupees in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the bureau said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that prime accused Rakesh Kumar Singla, who was the deputy director of Food and Civil Supplies and chairman of the departmental vigilance cell, had collected bribe money during his posting and acquired a number of properties, it said.

"During the probe it was found that the accused had acquired and was in possession of properties in his name as well as in the name of his wife Rachna Singla which are disproportionate to his known sources of income," the statement said.

It said that during the check period from April 1, 2011 to July 31, 2022, Rakesh Kumar Singla and his wife allegedly purchased five valuable properties and spent an amount of Rs 3.68 crore while their income was Rs 2.31 crore only.

An FIR was registered against Rakesh Kumar Singla and his wife Rachna Singla under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC at the VB police station of Ludhiana Range, the bureau said.

"The process has been initiated by the VB to issue a red corner notice against absconding Singla and a letter has been sent to the CBI and the Interpol in New Delhi in this regard," the statement said.

