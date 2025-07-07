India News | Punjab: Encounter Between Police & Miscreants in Moga: Three Arrested

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): In Punjab's Moga District, a doctor named Dr Aniljit Kamboj was attacked by people who came to his clinic posing as patients on Friday. Dr Kamboj was admitted to the hospital after being shot. SSP Moga Ajay Gandhi said that the police team has arrested three people involved in the incident.

"On July 4, Dr Aniljit Kamboj was attacked by people who came to his clinic posing as patients. Dr Kamboj was admitted to the hospital after being shot...Barresoth, the shooters, and the person who provided them logistical support have been identified...The police team tried to stop the car in which the shooters were travelling, and they tried to escape by firing at the police. The police team has arrested three people involved in the incident...", Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said on Sunday.

On Friday, Amritsar police had also busted an arms-narco module run by Pakistani and Malaysian handlers in the state. Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on Friday, "... We have busted an arms-narco module run by Pakistani and Malaysian handlers. Three people have been arrested. Five sophisticated weapons and one kg of heroin have been recovered from them, sent through the international border via drone... Two of the three arrested accused returned from Malaysia with the task. They came to Amritsar for the same purpose... They were supposed to deliver their consignment but were arrested before it...".

On June 28, National General Secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh, had said: "... AAP and Congress have been in power in Punjab for the last 8.5 years... The state has been thrown into the fire of crime with reckless abandon... AAP's governance is primarily for headlines, not for public interest. Drug mafias are roaming freely, and the CM, Bhagwant Mann, is only engaged in the hospitality of Arvind Kejriwal,".

On Saturday, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar had said that Punjab needs strong leadership. He said, "Punjab is at the mercy of the AAP, which was rejected by Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is the de facto CM of Punjab, and Bhagwant Mann does not even have the powers of a clerk... The biggest threats facing the state are- police stations are being captured, extortions are taking place in broad daylight, and people are being murdered on roads...". (ANI)

