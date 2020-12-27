Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): To ensure the smooth implementation of the dry run of corona vaccine on December 28 and 29, the Punjab Government is all set to commence this first of its kind vaccination program in SBS Nagar and Ludhiana.

According to a press statement from Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the vaccine is planned to be rolled out on phased manner with priority groups- Healthcare workers, Frontline workers, Elderly and Population with co-morbidities.

He said that details of 1.5 lakh healthcare workers from private and public facilities have already been uploaded on the COWIN portal. All beneficiaries are to be compulsory pre-registered on CoWIN portal and Photo ID will be required for same.

Sidhu said that as per instructions of Ministry Health & Family welfare, SBS Nagar has identified 5 session sites including District Hospital SBS Nagar, CHC Mukandpur, PHC Jadla as Urban outreach, Sub center Usmanpur as Rural outreach and Ivy Hospital as Private Facility.

Similarly, seven sites have been identified in Ludhiana namely Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital as District Hospital, Dayanand Medical college and Hospital as Private Facility, Three Urban outreach Jagraon SDH, Raikot SDH and Khanna SDH, Rural outreach sites including CHC Dhamot and Machiwara CHC.

Along with State vaccine store three Regional vaccine stores have been created in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur where supply of vaccine to be ensured across the State he said adding that State of Punjab have also done cold chain assessment and identified 729 cold chain points. State level and district level meetings are being conducted timely to oversee preparatory activities.

He further said that dry run has been planned by Ministry of Health and Family welfare (MOHFW) in Punjab including other three states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Gujarat. SBS Nagar and Ludhiana are two districts selected for dry run on 28 and 29 December 2020.

Divulging about vaccine he said that three indigenous vaccine manufacturers have entered phase 3 trials. Covishield from Serum Institute of India, Covaxin from Bharat Biotech International Ltd and ZyCov-D from Cadila Healthcare Ltd can be the potential indigenous vaccine available in India. He said that the vaccine which will be available, the dose, the dosing schedule is yet to announced by MOHFW and the above vaccine will be stored at 2 degree to 8 degree C.

Notably, District Task force meeting conducted in both districts to identify the vaccinator team, One Vaccinator Officer with four vaccination officer and one supervisor for all the sites. The beneficiaries to be pre-identified and uploaded in COWIN portal (25 test beneficiaries). District level training has been done in both the districts in presence of State Immunization Officer, Punjab, DIO, development partners UNDP and WHO on 26th December 2020. (ANI)

