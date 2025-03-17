Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed grief and paid his respects to head of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur, the late Arvind Singh Mewar.

Kataria said that he and Mewar used to study together and stated that he will be remembered for his efforts to make Udaipur a tourist destination.

"Arvind Singh Mewar Ji and I used to study together...He will be remembered for his efforts to make Udaipur a tourist destination. I pay my tributes to him", Kataria said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

The last rites of Arvind Singh Mewar were held at the Udaipur palace on Monday where many people gathered to pay tributes to head of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur. Mewar who was a member of former Mewar royal family passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief on the demise of Arvind Singh Mewar and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

"The demise of Shri Arvind Singh Ji Mewar, a senior member of the former royal family of Mewar, is extremely sad. He played an important role in carrying forward the glorious heritage of Mewar. His impressive personality and exemplary character will always remain a source of inspiration for future generations. May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unspeakable sorrow", Sharma wrote in his 'X' post.

A versatile and multifaceted individual, Shriji was renowned for his remarkable memory and strong interest in technological advancements.

Earlier, the Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji was actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.

In 1984, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Foundation and City Palace Museum by his father. Shriji applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.

In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his foresight and leadership qualities, he has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India. (ANI)

