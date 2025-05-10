Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has stepped in to safeguard student welfare, directing all universities and colleges across the state to prioritise safety and ensure no student is forced to leave campus under duress. In a post on X on Saturday, Punjab Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that institutions must not force students to leave campus due to safety, transport, or personal reasons.

"In light of the prevailing situation, all universities & colleges across the State are directed to ensure student safety. No student shall be forced to leave campus if unable or unwilling due to safety, transport, or personal reasons," Bains said.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Fired High-Speed Missile, Tried To Hit Health Facilities, Schools but Was Thwarted’: India Slams Escalation Bid in Special Briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' (Watch Videos).

"Institutions must provide food, shelter & care till the last student remains. Exams must not be a reason to compel a stay. No academic penalty for those returning home--rescheduling or alternatives must be provided," the Punjab Minister said.

According to the Department of Higher Education order, while institutions may declare holidays and allow students to return home, they are directed not to compel anyone to leave campus if they are unable or unwilling due to safety, transport, or personal reasons.

Also Read | Indian IT Companies Advise Employees for Work From Home Option, Restrict Domestic and International Work Travels Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

"Until the last student remains on campus, the university and/or college administration are fully responsible for their safety, care, and well-being. This includes continued access to accommodation, food, healthcare, and essential services. In case examinations are scheduled or ongoing, Universities shall not compel students to remain on campus against their will. Students who choose to return home due to the prevailing situation should be permitted to do so without academic penalty. Examinations for such students may be rescheduled or alternative arrangements made, as has been adopted by State Universities in similar circumstances, the order stated.

Institutions have also been asked to appoint nodal officers or set up helpdesks to ensure smooth communication and address student concerns.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian strikes hit at least four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)