Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Wednesday declared that colleges and university teachers will be paid under the 7th Pay Commission.

State Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer applauded the decision, calling it a 'big' step by the state government, which was pending for the last six years.

Under the revised pay structure, the teachers will take home a combined Rs 280 crore. Funds or the disbursement of revised salaries will be released from the state exchequer, the Punjab government said in a statement.

The 7th Pay Commission as well as holiday benefits will also be extended to the guest faculty and part-time lecturers. (ANI)

