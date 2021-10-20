Batala (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced the construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in memory of Naik Mandeep Singh who was killed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir during an anti-insurgency operation.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa paid a visit to the ancestral house of Mandeep Singh and expressed his condolences to the family.

Also Read | Nattaa: The Politically-Neutral Network Putting 'Social Back Into Social Media'.

Paying tributes to Mandeep Singh, the Chief Minister recalled the heroism with which he laid down his life during the operation.

Channi said that the supreme sacrifice made by brave heart will always inspire the coming generations to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank Limited, Western Union for Deficiencies in Regulatory Compliance.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government will construct a memorial gate and a stadium in his memory.

He said the government is with the family in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister also handed over the cheque of ex-gratia grant to the bereaved family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)