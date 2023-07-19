Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was making threatening calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas was arrested in Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Kashmir Singh alias Bobby Shooter (24), a native of Patiala in Punjab.

"Amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, who was making threat calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas," an official statement said.

Police said that one country-made pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from the accused.

"Following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police teams launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, the police were able to apprehend Bobby in Khanna, city in Ludhiana," a police official said.

Police said that earlier an FIR was already registered in the matter on June 24 under section 25,54,59 of the Arms Act at Police Station SAS Nagar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

