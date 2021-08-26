Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers protesting outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here to demand employment were on Wednesday allegedly baton-charged by the police.

"We came to protest peacefully outside the residence of the Chief Minister of Punjab, but we were lathi-charged by the police," a BEd TET qualified teacher who had come to participate in the protest, told ANI.

Sarabjit, another teacher and a member of the national BEd TET-pass union said, "For the last 4 years, our issues are not being heard. The Chief Minister is not paying any heed to our demands. We are demanding posting in schools."

She further said, "There are so many BEd TET-pass students who are jobless because vacancy for only 10-12 posts is advertised by the government. Are there no SSC posts left in schools? Are there no posts for Hindi and Punjabi teachers in schools? We demand that the government issue a statement on the total number of posts."

"We have children and a family to run. How will we manage to survive? Today, despite being educated, our survival has become unpredictable because we have no jobs. There are several BEd TET qualified teachers like us who remain unemployed," she added. (ANI)

