New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have arrested an alleged smuggler with a packet of suspected heroin in Amritsar district.

Based on specific information from the BSF Intelligence setup regarding smuggling activities in the Ramdas area of Ajnala in Amritsar, a joint operation was planned to counter the smuggling activity.

During the joint operation conducted on the evening of Tuesday, BSF and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar intercepted a white car with two suspects travelling from Ajnala's side. The troops caught hold of one suspect, however, the other managed to escape, according to a press release.

Upon a thorough search of the car, one packet (approximately 500 grams) of suspected heroin wrapped with brown adhesive tape was recovered. The apprehended suspect along with the seized contraband and the white Car was taken under custody.

This meticulously planned joint operation by the BSF Intelligence team and SSOC Amritsar underscored BSF's commitment to eradicating drug smuggling in Punjab with the invaluable support of the sister agencies, added the press release.

The search for the absconding smuggler is underway. More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

