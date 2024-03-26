Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): Punjab police said on Tuesday that they have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of 12 persons and the seizure of 4 kilograms of heroin and Rs 3 lakh of drug money.

"Big Blow to Trans-Border narcotic network: Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border heroin smuggling racket with the arrest of 12 persons and seizure of 4 kg Heroin and Rs 3 lakhs drug money," DGP Punjab Police said in a post on X.

Further, the post mentioned, "Drones used to transport drugs from #Pakistan across the border in Tarn Taran area."

"Module operated by #Malaysia-based top smuggler wanted in multiple drug cases, including the major drug haul of 532 Kg Heroin at the International Check Post at Attari in 2019 headed by Kingpin Ranjeet Singh @ Cheeta of Sarai Amanat Khan," it added.

The police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages for more recoveries and arrests," it stated. (ANI)

