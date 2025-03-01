Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Punjab police conducted raids in the Ferozepur and Patiala districts on the drug hotspots as part of the state government's 'War Against Drugs' drive.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupendra Singh said that they have been given clear instructions to eradicate drugs from Punjab, and as part of this, many drug hotspots were raided by the police on Saturday, and strict action will be taken against the drug peddlers.

Also Read | MK Stalin Birthday: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President Reiterates Opposition to 'Hindi Imposition', Underlines Commitment to State Autonomy As He Turns 72 Today.

"We have clear instructions to put an end to drugs in Punjab. As per those instructions, the police is deployed and is carrying out searches against drug peddlers... We raided the drug hotspots of the district... strict action will be taken against drug peddlers," Ferozepur SSP Bhupendra Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the state government has begun a huge movement against drug peddlers under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He added that the state government has formed a committee with the name 'War on Drug Campaign' and he has been appointed as its chairman.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment: February 2025 Payment Delayed Amid Verification Drive To Identify Ineligible Beneficiaries, 9 Lakh Women Disqualified.

"We had opened a huge movement against drug peddlers under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann... Now a new committee has been set up with me as the Chairman, called War on Drug Campaign. A meeting of Dy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officers of police had been called today... We have instructed them to eradicate drug abuse", Cheema told ANI.

On Monday, the Punjab government announced an intensive crackdown against drug abuse in the state and directed law enforcement agencies to initiate large-scale operations in the coming days.

To mitigate the distress that may arise among habitual drug users, district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities.

"The Punjab Government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming weeks through Law Enforcement Agencies. The action will start in the next few days," read the state department press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)