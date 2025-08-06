Chandigarh [India], August 6 (ANI): In a step to bolster security in the run-up to Independence Day, the Punjab Police conducted a coordinated cordon and search operation (CASO) across 213 bus stands throughout the state on Wednesday. The large-scale operation was part of the state's broader strategy to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful celebration of the national festival, as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

According to a press release, the security drive was executed simultaneously across all 28 police districts under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and personally monitored by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla. Senior police officials, including Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, were instructed to deploy a heavy police force under the supervision of SP-rank officers at key locations.

Also Read | Betting App Case: Tollywood Actor Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED, Says 'I Just Endorsed Gaming App'.

During the operation, police teams checked 2,224 suspicious individuals, registered three FIRs and issued 541 traffic challans. A total of 16 vehicles were impounded, and numerous vehicles parked near bus stands were thoroughly inspected for any suspicious activity.

The initiative was not limited to law enforcement alone. In a continued show of commitment towards the state's anti-drug campaign titled 'Yudh Nashian De Virudh' (War Against Drugs), the police extended their crackdown into its 158th consecutive day. On Wednesday, officers carried out raids at 344 locations, leading to the arrest of 91 drug smugglers and the registration of 61 new FIRs across Punjab.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Killed by Daughter After Being Hit by Utensil.

The day's operations also yielded a major haul of narcotics, including 1.1 kg of heroin, 20 kg of poppy husk, and 9,122 intoxicant pills.

According to Special DGP Arpit Shukla, over 150 police teams comprising more than 1,000 personnel and led by 71 gazetted officers were deployed to carry out the anti-drug raids. These teams interrogated 366 individuals suspected of drug-related activities.

In line with the Punjab Government's three-pronged EDP strategy--Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention, the police also achieved progress on the rehabilitation front. On the same day, 52 individuals were persuaded by police teams to voluntarily undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment at recognised centres.

The Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the people of the state from both security threats and drug-related issues, promising that both the search operations and anti-drug campaigns would continue with renewed intensity in the days leading up to August 15.

The statewide operations serve as a clear message that the law enforcement machinery in Punjab remains on high alert, with a zero-tolerance approach toward narcotics and any activity that could threaten peace and public safety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)