Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) A drug smuggler has been arrested in Amritsar and 5.1 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurveer Singh alias Gora (32), a resident of Basti Muhammad Shah Wali in Ferozepur. Apart from seizing heroin, police teams have also impounded his SUV, in which the accused was travelling.

DGP Yadav said the accused was smuggling narcotics in the Amritsar region. One of his accomplice has been identified and police teams are on manhunt to nab him.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment Amritsar this case. Further investigations are ongoing to identify more persons involved to dismantle the network, he added.

According to an official statement, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable inputs, a police team launched a special operation. At Loharka Road, the team successfully intercepted the SUV in which the accused person was travelling.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused person was coming from Attari after retrieving the heroin from another smuggler, who picked up the consignment sent from across the border, he said.

It was also revealed that the accused was into the smuggling from last five-six months and had delivered at least three consignments, he added.

The officer said further investigations are underway to uncover the forward and backward links of the accused and to expose the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and buyers.

Efforts are also being made to ascertain the total quantity of narcotics purchased and distributed by the accused so far, he added.

A case has been registered on December 8 under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station Cantonment Amritsar, he said.

