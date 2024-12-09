Imphal, December 9: The Manipur government on Monday withdrew the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in the nine districts of the state, an official order issued by the State Home Department said. "The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible correlation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawi districts of Manipur." the order said.

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said, "All internet users are requested to refrain from any activities that may warrant temporary suspension of internet services in the future." On December 8, Manipur Police conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 373 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Manipur Police said, "Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 107 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State." Manipur: Mobile Internet and Data Service Ban in 9 Districts Lifted After Over 3 Weeks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a sealed cover report from the Manipur government regarding properties and buildings burnt, partially burnt, looted, trespassed, and encroached upon, along with details of the name and address of the owner and who is occupying it at the moment. A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the report of the state government shall also indicate the steps taken by it to ensure that the persons who have trespassed are proceeded against as per law. Manipur Violence: SC Seeks Sealed Cover Report from State on Buildings Burnt, Looted and Trespassed.

It also asked the state government to respond to the issue of the release of funds for temporary and permanent housing as flagged by the Justice Gita Mittal Committee. The apex court will now hear the case relating to violence in Manipur after January 20, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)