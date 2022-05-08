Chandigarh/Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Sunday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 Kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district and arrested two persons.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, those arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindu aged 22, a resident of village Gujjarpura in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga aged 40 of village Khanowal of Ajnala, Amritsar.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. Bindu was working as a Nursing Assistant in a private Hospital in Ajnala, while, Jagga is a labourer and both were carrying out this activity for money and drugs, said the statement.

According to the statement, the development came three days after four persons were arrested with the recovery of three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5 kg each) and one pistol, from Karnal by the Haryana Police following the inputs from the Punjab Police.

Divulging details, ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke said that the Tarn Taran Police had received a piece of secret information that Bindu and Jagga carrying explosives are roaming in Naushehra Pannuan area and are planning to carry out a blast to spread terror among people in the area.

Acting promptly, SSP Tarn Taran Ranjit Singh sent police teams to conduct raids in the area and both the accused persons were arrested with an IED in the metallic box when they were going on a motorcycle after retrieving it from the abandoned place.

SSP Ranjit Singh said," Initial investigation reveals that the accused persons had gone to retrieve the IED on the instructions of their accomplice identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala. Jobanjit is already facing criminal cases under the NDPS act and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO)".

The SSP said that the Bomb Disposal team of Punjab Police later diffused the IED, which had nearly 1.5kg of RDX.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act, and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Sarhali in Tarn Taran and further investigation is underway, added the statement. (ANI)

