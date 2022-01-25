Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Twelve nominations were filed for the Punjab Assembly polls as the process of the filling of papers began on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said.

The nomination process will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

