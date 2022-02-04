Barnala (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged people to vote for him in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and said that he has come as a "hope" after years of rule by Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal leaving the villages in the state in a "bad condition".

Addressing a public meeting in his new constituency Bhadaur (SC), Channi said, "People's enthusiasm tells that a new revolution is coming in Punjab. Now the rule of farmers, small traders and the poor is coming. I have come as a hope. Captain ruled for 10 years, Badal was CM for 5 times but today villages are in bad condition, there is no development. The farmers are in bad condition. There is no drinking water in the village."

Lauding his short term as a Chief Minister at the office after the Captain stepped down last year months ahead of the polls, Channi said that he has come with a mission and will not leave the people of Punjab.

"Today university colleges are being built in Chamkaur Sahib. Science and English teachers have come in schools. Strong leadership is needed in this area. There were MLAs from Akali or AAP especially from this area but nothing happened. Youth need university college. Adopt me, I will remain here as yours, I will not go. Make me win, give me a chance and form the government. I have come with a mission. It is my duty to work. I assure you there would be no dearth in the development. You have seen for 70 years, see me for once," he said.

The party has fielded Channi from two constituencies in the polls that include Bhadaur (SC) and Chamkaur Sahib from where he is the sitting MLA.

The Congress party has yet not declared their Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming election.

However, Channi might be declared the Congress' Chief Minister face for the Punjab Assembly polls as sources say that he is leading in the survey the party is conducting to choose the CM candidate.

"Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Siddhu can be avoided," said sources.

In this survey of Congress, there are three questions in Punjabi language and they are being asked to give their opinion by pressing the button on the option of their choice on the IVR.

Earlier today, after his nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was arrested in an illegal sand mining case, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he had no objections to "the law doing its work."

"We have no objections with the law doing its work," said Channi when asked to comment on Honey's arrest.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

