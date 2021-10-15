Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday morning paid a surprise visit to Patiala bus stand and a workshop of state-run transport service PRTC to know about problems of people working there.

He also took direct feedback from passengers on travel facilities in government buses.

Warring inspected public facilities and other utilities at the bus stand.

Later, talking to reporters, he said that clampdown on those private operators who were plying buses illegally will continue.

"By going for a clampdown on the tax evading operators and impounding buses running without permits, the state has noticed an increase in booking of government buses and daily revenue of PRTC has increased from Rs 1.70 crore to Rs 1.87 crore," he said.

Earlier, while interacting with drivers and conductors of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), the minister said the case of regularising the services of contract workers is under consideration of the government, adding that the state government has already increased the wages of contract drivers and conductors by 30 per cent and implemented a five per cent annual increase in their salaries.

Warring also honoured a PRTC conductor, Milkha Singh, with a cash reward of Rs 5,100 for performing his duty honestly and diligently, an official statement said here.

The minister was accompanied by Patiala Municipal Corporation Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, General Manager of Patiala bus depot Jatinder Pal Singh Grewal, among others.

Reviewing public facilities at the Patiala bus stand, Warring took serious note of the complaints received on social media about food being sold to the people at high rates in the shops located inside the government bus stands and directed the officials concerned to conduct regular inspections in this regard.

Warring inspected the public bathrooms and cleanliness at the bus stand. He also checked the quality of the tea being served at the bus stand.

