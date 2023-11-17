Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred this morning around 3 am. The driver, who has been identified as Rana, was on his way from Dhaliwaal with the scrap-laden truck and was heading towards Samrala when it crashed into a high-voltage electric pole and then crashed into a nearby shop, police said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: School Teacher Flashes at Minor Girl on Bus in Kozhikode, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Initial investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to the driver's drowsiness.

The accident caused a power outage in the area.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video).

Police said efforts were on to remove the body from the truck.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)