Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): On the final day of its special session, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed the "Rehabilitation of Punjab" resolution, seeking a special package of Rs 20,000 crore from the Central Government to support comprehensive flood relief and infrastructure restoration in the state.

The resolution, introduced on Friday by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, was debated extensively over two days before being adopted. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Cabinet ministers, and several MLAs actively participated in the discussion.

On Monday, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora initiated the debate, followed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who strongly backed the resolution. Contributions from Minister Goyal, MLA Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, and MLA Gurpreet Singh Banamali reinforced the state's united demand.

The resolution condemned what it described as the Union Government's "step-motherly treatment" towards Punjab and criticised the Prime Minister's earlier relief announcement as "grossly inadequate."

It noted that initial losses from the devastating floods were estimated at Rs 13,900 crore. The House also held central agencies, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), responsible for lapses that aggravated the crisis.

The resolution will now be formally submitted to the Centre, with the Punjab Government urging immediate intervention to ensure timely rehabilitation and recovery for the state.

PM Modi visited Punjab on September 9 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in the affected areas of Punjab. He conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. (ANI)

