Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission Monday issued a show-cause notice to former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly making some derogatory remarks against women and two communities during a poll campaign.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a video of Channi on social media, PWC chairperson Raj Lali Gill asked the Jalandhar MP to reply within a day.

If he fails to respond. the Director General of Police will be asked to register an FIR against Channi, she said.

Channi allegedly made the remarks when he was campaigning for Congress candidate Amrita Warring for the November 20 bypoll.

Meanwhile, the AAP and the BJP condemned the alleged remarks.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora in a statement wrote, "Charanjit Channi's words were not only disrespectful but also harmful to the dignity of women. For a leader who once held the office of Chief Minister, to stoop so low in attacking political opponents using such vulgar and divisive language is beyond unacceptable."

Arora said the "type of rhetoric" not only vitiated the political climate but also disrespected women.

"Amrita Warring was present during Channi's speech, but instead of standing up for the dignity of women, she chose to remain silent. She should have immediately objected to Channi's shameful remarks. But she did not," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur too lashed out at Channi.

"Charanjit Channi has once again showcased his low mentality against women by making derogatory comments against them while standing next to Amrita Warring, who is the Congress Candidate from Gidderbaha and herself is a woman.

"Not only this, he also made comparisons between Jats and Brahmins, by which he is trying to play divisive politics," she alleged.

