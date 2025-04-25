Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) A Kashmiri student has claimed that she was harassed by some locals in Punjab's Mohali in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the Punjab State Women Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The female Kashmiri student in Kharar stated that some locals abused and harassed her and her friend on Wednesday following the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in J&K's Pahalgam town.

Commission's chairperson Raj Gill wrote to Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek on Friday to inquire about the incident and submit a report.

"Strict warning has been issued in general to who so ever try to harass the students, will face legal action. I am personally in touch with all the students from Kashmir and reassured them of their safety and safe place for their study," Gill said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar visited various educational institutions in Mohali and held meetings with their faculties and management regarding the safety of outstation students.

Bhullar also asked the students to beware of the false propaganda spreading on social media.

Additionally, Pareek assured students that PCR vehicles have been deployed in and around the campus where non-local students are staying in hostels, he said.

He added that areas with private PG and hostels are also being patrolled.

Besides, WhatsApp groups have also been formed so that students can report any incident in addition to the 112 helpline, which is operational round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, National Students Union of India (Punjab) president Isherpreet Singh condemned the harassment of the Kashmiri student and sought the registration of an FIR in the matter.

